DODGE CITY - Andrea Joy Minet, 41, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 of natural causes at her home in Dodge City.
She was born January 3, 1978 in Colorado Springs, Colorado the daughter of Greg and Jan (Green) Minet. She moved with her family from Colorado to Dodge City as a young child where she attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and was a graduate of Dodge City High School. She graduated from Ft. Hays State University and received her Masters from Wichita State University.
She worked as a Licensed Master Social Worker and was a partner with Hope and Healing Counseling in Dodge City.
Survivors include: her sons, Wesley Minet and A.J. Peters both of Dodge City; her mother, Jan Starks and husband Greg, Dodge City and her father, Greg Minet and wife Phyllis, Ocala, Florida; her 2 sisters, Ami Walton and husband Jarrett, Bemidji, Minnesota and Heather Ede and husband Adam, Clearwater, Kansas; 4 nephews, Wyatt Walton, Nicolas Berry, Tristan Ede and Brogan Ede; a great nephew, Emmett Berry; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 901 Central Ave., Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Inurnment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Children's Mercy Hospital or Meadowlark House both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
