DODGE CITY - Anita Joyce Williams, 82, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City.
She was born July 10, 1936, the daughter of Clarence and Erma (McLaughlin) Atkinson. She was the youngest of 3 daughters. Anita graduated from high school in Holly, Colorado and married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Terry Williams. They were married on December 19, 1954 in Holly, Colorado. Anita and Terry moved to Greeley, Colorado where Terry completed his education, and they started their family. Anita began her career in banking in 1953 and has worked for First National Bank, Holly, Colorado; Greeley National Bank, Greeley, Colorado; Cozad State Bank, Cozad, Nebraska; and East Cheyenne National Bank, Cheyenne, Wyoming. She graduated from the Colorado School of Banking, Graduate School of Business Administration, Boulder, Colorado in August 1979. They moved to Dodge City from Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1970, and in 1972 Anita began work as an assistant cashier for the newly opened First State Bank later known as Bank of the Southwest (now Sunflower Bank). Her promotions included Vice President, Senior Vice President and Trust Officer, and Executive Vice President since 1989 retiring in 1998.
Anita enjoyed serving her community throughout her lifetime. She served as a board member for Arrowhead West and was a board of director for The Dodge City Regional Hospital. She was a member of the National Association of Bank Women Officers. Anita served the Ford County Economic Development, and she was involved in "Why Not Dodge?" She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, The Red Hat Ladies, Bridge Clubs, and The Dodge City Country Club.
Anita had a passion for her family and community. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, exploring new places, and dancing with Terry; the love of her life. She enjoyed cooking and sewing and creating projects with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Anita's home was a gathering place that included Sunday dinners, game nights, sleepovers, great food, and lots of laughter. Her laughter and ready smile will be missed. However, her gift of love and caring acceptance will remain.
Survivors include: her daughter, Kim Stucker and husband Dan, Kansas City, Kansas; her 2 sons, Michael and wife Terri, Dodge City and Craig and wife Tomi, Spearville, Kansas; a sister, Roberta Willhite and husband Bill, Holly, Colorado; her brother-in-law, Louie White, Lamar, Colorado; 11 grandchildren, Dani Leon and husband Jose, Shane Williams, Xander Williams, Brandis Harper and husband Sean, T.J. Williams and wife Katie, Garrett Williams and wife Serena, Tanner Culbreath and wife Rebekah, Trevor Culbreath, Halie Carlson and husband Ben, Sarah Sughroue and Erin Sughroue; and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Terry, on February 6, 2018, a sister, Frances White and her step-father, Jess Craig.
Memorial services were held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City with Rev. Jerre Nolte officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Scroggins Mausoleum in Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 29, 2019