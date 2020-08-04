SPEARVILLE – Anthony J. ""Tony"" Mages, 89 passed away August 1, 2020 in Jetmore, Kansas.
Born December 17, 1930 to Joseph and Clara (Demuth) Mages. Living his entire life in the Spearville area he dedicated his time on earth to getting closer to The Lord through his faith, family, farming, and flying. It was through his love of flying that he met the love of his life, Martha (Marty) Shimanek, whom he married on November 10, 1962. She preceded him in death on May 1, 1987.
Tony had a love of cultivating and growing, operating a nursery for a number of years and farming for all his adult life. He was also a member of St. John Catholic Church, 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus; former pilot, Kansas National Guard and Civil Air Patrol. He worked at United Telephone in Dodge City, retiring in 2000.
Survivors include their three children; Cathy Mages, Spearville, Kansas, Barb King and husband Jerry, Crosby, North Dakota, and Doug Mages and wife Becky, Tulsa, Oklahoma; 4 Grandchildren, Tarah White and husband Tom, Ryon King and wife Sarah, Gayle Mages and fiancé Garrett Long and Amanda Mages and fiancé Steven Carpenter; 3 Great-Grandchildren, Jaden, Gracelyn, and Kielyn King; brothers, sisters, and in-laws, Irene Koechner, Rosy Robertson and husband Bill, Joan Mages, Marjorie Shimanek, Wilma Shimanek, Mary Stroda, Mildred Shimanek, and Georgia Shimanek; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He will be joining those that preceded him in death; his parents; Marty's parents, Ed and Francis Shimanek; siblings and in-laws, Alvin and Angie Mages, Jerry Mages, Marian and DelLoyd George, JoAnn and Ray Stacey, Al Koechner, Benny Shimanek, Edward Shimanek, Tommy Shimanek, Raymond Shimanek and Leroy Stroda.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Spearville, Kansas. Funeral Mass will be 2:00 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Spearville. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.