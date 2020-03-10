|
|
Arlene Ruth Johnson-Thorn, 94, resident of Morgan Hill, CA and Santa Rosa, CA, died on February 5, 2020. Arlene Ruth Thorn (nee Johnson), was born in Kalvesta, Finney County, Kansas, on July 27th, 1925 to mother Jennie Myrtle Johnson (nee Steele) and father, Charles August Johnson. She grew up in Cimarron, Kansas with her sisters Myrtle, Fern and Ilda Fay, and brother Carl.
On October 22, 1956 Arlene married Donald Francis Thorn of Redwood City California. They built a home in Woodside, California, and after five years moved to San Jose, where they raised their three children, Donald, Linda and Janene.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Don, her sisters Myrtle and Fern and her brother, Carl, as well as her parents Charles and Jennie. Arlene is survived by her three children Don Thorn, Linda Thorn-Shutts (Jud), and Janene Thorn. She was a loving grandmother to five grandchildren Zachary Fichtler, Leah Fichtler, Taylor Shutts, Shannon Shutts-Flannagan and Cameron Shutts, and to great-grandson Keegan Flannagan.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes spread in the San Francisco Bay. The family will also lay to rest, a portion of her ashes in Cimarron, Kansas. There will be a Celebration of Life, April 11, 2020, at the home of Linda and Jud Shutts.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 10, 2020