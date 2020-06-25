Arnold "Arnie" Bogner
Arnold "Arnie" Bogner, 83, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, June 22, 2020 in his home. He was retired as a manager for Farmland Industries and owner/operator of Bogner's Lawn Mower Shop in Van Buren. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Van Buren and The Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen (Gaut) Bogner; his parents, Jacob and Agnes (Droste) Bogner; a sister, Angie Williams; one brother, Andy Bogner.
Rosary will be 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren.
Funeral Mass will be at 9 AM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Oleta (Williams) Bogner of the home; three daughters, Debbie Moore and husband, Danny, Deena Dunn and husband, Paul, Tonia Fry and husband, Brian all of Van Buren; one son, Terry Bogner and wife, Robin of Van Buren; four stepsons; four sisters, Mary Hossman, Phyllis Hauver, Pauline Kristek and Agnes Walsh all of Kansas; two brothers, Richard and David Bogner both of Kansas; nine grandchildren, Brandon Moore (Jackie), Todd Dunn (Sarah), Courtney Moore, Jake Bogner (Julie), Ty and Brett Dunn, Chase and Brooke Moore and Maddox Fry.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Van Buren Boys and Girls Club P.O. Box 443 Van Buren, Arkansas 72957 or online: www.vbclub.org.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 25, 2020.
June 24, 2020
I was so sorry to hear this. Prayers for the family.
Melody Phipps
Friend
