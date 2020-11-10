1/1
Arthur H. Roberts
1936 - 2020
DODGE CITY – Arthur H. Roberts, 84, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Lane County Hospital in Dighton, Kansas.
He was born on February 14, 1936 in Nashville, Tennessee the son of James Clough and Margaret Elizabeth (Street) Roberts. He moved to Fowler, Kansas in 1971 from Wichita, Kansas where he resided until moving to Dodge City, Kansas in 1982. He worked for West Plains Energy until the closing of the Dodge City Office. Upon retiring from the electric company became a realtor for Coldwell Banker. After retiring for a second time, he filled his time working at the United Wireless Arena greeting patrons at the elevator. Art was very active throughout his whole life, while living in Fowler, he was an active member of St Augustine's Church in Meade Kansas. Upon closing of that parish, he became a member of St. Cornelius Episcopal church in Dodge City. He was active with the 4-H club in Meade County, helping with various livestock and cooking projects with his children, Arthur was always an avid chef throughout his life. After relocating to Dodge City, he became involved with the Carnegie art center for many years.
Survivors include: his 3 daughters, Dawn Guenthner, North Carolina/West Virginia, Jennifer Whipple and husband Layton, Beeler, Kansas, and Lisa Sauls and husband Larry, Texhoma, Oklahoma; a son, David Roberts, Elizabeth, Colorado; a sister, Kay Toft, Cincinnati, Ohio; 7 Grandchildren; Michael Chinn, Hutchinson, Kansas, Margret Guenthner, Branson, Missouri, Sydney Horacek and husband Dustin, Spearville, Kansas, Ayden Whipple, Beeler, Kansas, Jami Forgeyand husband Thomas, Walsh, Colorado, Kati Alexander, Hilo, Hawaii, and Ryan Sauls, Texhoma, Oklahoma; and 6 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, James C. Roberts Jr., and a great grandson, Gunnar Paxton Chinn.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, November, 14, 2020 at St. Cornelius Episcopal Church in Dodge City with Fr. John Seatvet officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Beeler Cemetery, Beeler, Kansas. Friends and family may sign the register on Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel with the family present.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Cornelius Episcopal Church or Lane County Hospital both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., DodgeCity, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 10, 2020.
