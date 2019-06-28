|
|
JETMORE - August A. Wolfe, named after his paternal great grandfather, passed from this life to the next on June 25, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer.
He was born on July 21, 1948 in Dodge City, Kansas, to Ralph and Margaret (Schlereth) Wolfe and was the youngest of three children.
He attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Dodge City Jr. and Sr. High Schools. Despite an undiagnosed learning disability and hearing loss, his strong will, determination, talent, creativity and boundless energy pushed him to accomplish whatever he put his mind to.
Upon graduation from high school in 1966, he volunteered for the draft. He served in the Army and was stationed at an ammo dump near Muenster, Germany, for two years. After completion of his service, he moved to Sunset Beach, California, where he worked for a fine dining restaurant in Long Beach.
His days were spent enjoying beach volleyball, surfing, scuba diving, sailing and deep-sea fishing. He also loved the thrill of racing motorcycles and riding his Harley-Davidson.
In 1971, he enrolled in flight school in Long Beach, received his fixed wing and commercial helicopter licenses and flew both airplanes and helicopters.
In the midst of his many life adventures, he met the love of his life, Laurie Polzin, of Chicago, Illinois. They were married on January 30, 1990 and set roots in Carlsbad, California, where he worked for the Encinitas School District for many years. They share a special bond to this day.
The final chapter of his life led him back to Kansas to fulfill a lifelong dream of building a homestead on land he inherited along the Buckner Creek in Hodgeman County. He was the fourth generation to live on the land and enjoyed raising cattle, fishing, boating and hunting. His constant companions were his music and his black lab, Auggie.
He is survived by his two sons, Eric and Justen both of Cottonwood, Arizona, of whom he was most proud; two sisters, Terri Barnes, of Page, Arizona and Lillian Welliver, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; three nieces, Tanzia Reynolds of Page, Arizona, Sara Odneal and Amanda Schultz Both of San Diego, California; two great-nieces and a great-nephew; several aunts and many cousins, two of whom he considered the brothers he never had, Darrell Burkhart and Dick Wolfe.
Honoring August's wishes, no services will be held. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers. Rest in peace now, August. We love you.
The family suggests memorials to August Wolfe Memorial Fund for the purchase of school band equipment or the Ford County Humane Society both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 28, 2019