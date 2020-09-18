1/1
Barbara Ann McCallister
1937 - 2020
DODGE CITY – Barbara Ann McAllister, 83, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City.
She was born on September 6, 1937 the daughter of Elmer Vernon and Beula Mae (Dittmeyer) Nichols. She moved from Nickerson, Kansas to Dodge City in 1959. She and her husband owned and operated K & M Rental in Dodge City for over 20 years. She belonged to Women's Bowling Association of Kansas. Barbara loved to read, work puzzle games and do anything to keep her mind busy before she also enjoyed going on walks. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On August 15, 1953 she married Mont McAllister in Nickerson, Kansas together they celebrated 67 years.
Survivors include her husband; 3 daughters, Peggy (Caroline) Burton, Honolulu, Hawaii, Penny McAllister, and Brenda Nietling and husband Duane, both of Dodge City; 1 son, Mont G. McAllister, Pagosa Springs, Colorado; 1 sister, Billie Jean Arnold and husband Harry, Apache Junction, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Mark McAllister, 4 brothers, Ralph, Jimmie, George, and William Nichols and 2 sisters, Betty and Bertha.
Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Dodge City Church of the Nazarene, Dodge City with Dr. Justin Hayes officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N.14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Dodge City Church of the Nazarene
