HUTCHINSON - Barbara Colleen 'Barb' Rohr, 81, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her home. She was born October 15,
1937, in Hanston, the daughter of Loren W. and A. Mildred (Hickman) Salmans. Barb graduated from
Hanston High School in 1955 and attended Brown Mackie College in Salina. She retired as a checker for
Safeway in Hutchinson and Wichita after 23 years. Barb played basketball in high school and loved the
sport all her life and she also bowled for most of her adult life. She was of the Methodist faith.
On February 28, 1956, Barb married Matt P. Rohr in Hanston. He died September 14, 1983.
Survivors include: children, Melinda Bemiss, Hutchinson, Gayla Lauber (Johnny), Hutchinson, Sonia Rohr,
Hutchinson, Kyle Rohr (Desiree), Perry, Kelly Rohr (Kimberly), Hutchinson; nine grandchildren; 14 great-
grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary Salmans (Joy), Spearville, Joyce Boor (Leo),
Great Bend, Marge Kirby (Jim), Larned, Nolan Salmans (Janice), Hanston, Janine Clark (Jerry),
Hutchinson, Arlyn Salmans (Sandy), Cimarron; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; granddaughter, Andrea Bemiss; grandsons, Cody Rohr, Terry
Lynn; and son-in-law, Gary Bemiss.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Elliott
Chapel with Pastor Mike Salmans officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends
may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday thru Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials are
suggested to Encompass Hospice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 4, 2019