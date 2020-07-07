Dodge City - Barbara Gladman, 92, died March 19, 2020 at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. She was born on February 5, 1928 at Dodge City the daughter of George and Margaret (Jarvis) Putnam.
She married Robert Gladman on April 4, 1947 in Dodge City, he preceded her in death on October 18, 2008. Mrs. Gladman loved reading, listening to music and spending time with her family. She loved spending time and caring for her dogs and cats.
She is survived by one son Kevin Gladman and wife Linda of Hutchinson; two daughters Lisa Walker of Hotchkiss, Colorado; Nina Kliewer and husband Royce of Dodge City. She is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one grandson Kagen and one brother George Putnam Jr.
Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Ford County Humane Society of Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.