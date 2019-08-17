|
|
Aunt Barbara Jean Birdsell (Eversole) was born on January 23, 1941 in Dodge City, Kansas.
She graduated with a degree in education from Ft. Hays University in 1963. She moved to Kansas City area soon after. Barbara's life was intertwined with the nurturance and growth of children. She was a first-grade classroom teacher in the North Kansas City School District for thirty (plus) years and was well known and loved by staff, administrators and the hundreds of students that she taught. Besides making her mark in the classroom, she was known as Aunt Barbara to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was a second mom to many of us and poured out her love, gentleness and kindness upon her beloved family. She also had a deep love for animals.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, James F. Birdsell (2016); her parents, Everet and Adalene Eversole; and brother, Richard Eversole. She is survived by an aunt; brother –in-laws; and sister-in-laws.
She left a legacy of love and acceptance. Her final wishes were that everyone would be kind to one another and love one another.
We will all miss our beloved Aunt Barbara.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Swaim Funeral Home in Dodge City, Kansas from 5:00-7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charitable organization of your choice in memory of Aunt Barbara.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 17, 2019