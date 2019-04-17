|
|
Barbara Joan Jones (Wiley) transitioned to eternity at the age of 78 on March 28, 2019.
Barbara was born to Raymond and Lola Wiley on May 3, 1940 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The oldest of five children, she was raised in Dodge City, Kansas. In 1962 Barbara was the first African American graduate from Fort Hays University in Hays, Kansas. She graduated, summa cum laude, with bachelor degrees in both Art and English. Her talents caught the attention of Walt Disney himself but Barbara elected to work for Hallmark. She was the first published African American artist for the world renowned greeting card company.
Barbara married Bob White and relocated from Kansas to Oakland, California. It is there they welcomed a daughter, Tracy. Bob preceded Barbara in death in 1968. Barbara was blessed to meet and marry Marshall Jones. They welcomed two more daughters, Leslie and Melanie. Barbara and Marshall briefly lived in Kirkland, Washington before moving to Sacramento, California in 1976 to raise their family. Barbara and Marshall were both employed by the State of California, Barbara, a District Manager for the California Victim Compensation Government Claims Board, Marshall, a District Sales Representative for the California Lottery. Following retirement, Barbara and Marshall moved to Conyers, Georgia, where they have enjoyed retired life for the last ten years. They shared a lifetime of friendship and love for the last forty-nine years.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Marshall Jones, daughters, Tracy Davis (Eddie), Leslie Blyden, and Melanie Burton (Kenny), her siblings Danny Wiley (Renee), Bennie Bethea (Ed) and Bonnie Davis (Don). She also relished being an outstanding grandmother to her six grandchildren; Tiana, Cameron, Evan, Nia, Lola and Jazmin. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she loved dearly.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lola Wiley as well as her sister, Raellen Robinson (Teddy).
Her loving smile and beautiful spirit will truly be missed by all that were blessed to know her.
Services were held in Georgia. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 17, 2019