Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
Barbara Miller


1963 - 2019
Barbara Miller Obituary
Dodge City - Barbara Miller, 56, died November 4, 2019 at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born on October 14, 1963 at Mainz, Germany.
She married Ronald Miller on February 28, 2018 in Golden, Colorado, he survives. Mrs. Miller loved traveling around the country and seeing new things. She enjoyed collecting Native American Dolls. Mrs. Miller loved attending all the Dodge City Days events every year.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Miller of the home and seven grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. Memorials are suggested to Barbara Miller Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 9, 2019
