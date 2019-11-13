|
Dodge City - Ben F. Looney, 73, died November 10, 2019 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on August 18, 1946 in Dodge City, the son of Harvey Looney and Helen Bates.
Ben enjoyed a mischievous childhood, being a supportive brother in Dodge City, Ford, and Oregon. In his early years, he worked as an expert welder for several of the manufacturing companies in Dodge City. It was during this time he met his soul mate and love of his life, Ann Schinstock. The two married on September 19th, 1975 in Kinsley. After living in Washington State for several years, they moved to Cimarron where he worked hard for over 25 years to support his family as the project manager for OMI, the Dodge City wastewater treatment plant. In 2014, he was excited to retire and focus more on the hobbies he loved.
Ben was most alive in the outdoors. You would find him working with his horses or planning his next hunting or fishing trip. Elk hunting in Colorado with his friends and family was one of his favorite things to do. Ben loved sharing his experiences with his family and was a terrific father and papa, teaching his children and grandchildren all kinds of new things. He was a great storyteller and everyone enjoyed listening to the many stories he would share. Ben also enjoyed sharing the stories of the bible. He spent time every day reading the bible and was excited for the chance to share God's love with his family.
Ben was loved and will be missed beyond words by his wife of over 44 years, Ann Looney of Dodge City; two sons, Tyrone Looney of Dodge City, and Dallas Looney and wife Jeaneice of Holyrood; two daughters, Melissa Lyon and husband Jeremy of Dallas, Texas, and Shawna LaBarge and husband Justin of Springfield, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Bayly Carmean and husband Chris, Kaydon Looney, Alyson Lyon, Autumn Lyon, Payton LaBarge, and Bradyn LaBarge; two great grandchildren, Weston and Owen Carmean; and three sisters, Beverly Jones of Kettle Falls, Washington, Barbara Fangman of Eltopia, Washington, and Donna Romesburg of Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Connie Burton.
His family will celebrate the life of such a wonderful man at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Kirk Larson presiding. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the family present from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to in the care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 13, 2019