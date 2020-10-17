1/1
Benita Barbara Snyder
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benita Barbara Snyder, 90, passed away on October 14, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1930 in Ness County, Kansas the daughter of Paul and Mary (Stoecklein) Seib. She married Daniel Snyder on June 22, 1957, in Garden City, Kansas. He died on June 23, 2013.
Benita was homemaker with a kind, loving, very gentle spirit and profound deep faith that carried her through every day of her life. She loved spending time with family and living her faith. She was a lifetime member of the Daughters of Isabella of Garden City, Eucharistic Minister, Choir member and Altar Society member at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City. She also assisted in various volunteer endeavors including Friendship Feast in Dodge City. In 2020 she moved to Brewster, Kansas where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law.
Survivors include 3 sons, Stephen (Nancy) Snyder of Dodge City, Daniel (Karen) Snyder of Glendale, AZ, Kenneth Snyder of Anthem, AZ; 3 daughters, Sharon (Tim) Tompkins of Brewster, Patricia (Anthony) Pieschl of Wichita, Karen (Robert) Lindgren of Hutchinson; 8 brothers, Tony, Eugene, Paul, Robert, Tom, Vern, Gary and Jerry Seib; 2 sisters, Lorita Franz, Mary Catherine Hilmes; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sisters, Eleanor Knoll, and Sister Florence Seib, and infant brother and 1 grandson.
Rosary will be on Sunday, October 18, 6:30 p.m., at Fitzgerald Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Monday, October 19, 2020, 10 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Church, Ness City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, Kansas, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 with the family present from 6 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Hospice of Northwest Kansas or Heart of the Nation.
Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home - Ness City
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Rosary
06:30 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home - Ness City
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home - Ness City
207 North Pennsylvania Ave
Ness City, KS 67560
785-798-3243
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home - Ness City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved