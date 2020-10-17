Benita Barbara Snyder, 90, passed away on October 14, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1930 in Ness County, Kansas the daughter of Paul and Mary (Stoecklein) Seib. She married Daniel Snyder on June 22, 1957, in Garden City, Kansas. He died on June 23, 2013.
Benita was homemaker with a kind, loving, very gentle spirit and profound deep faith that carried her through every day of her life. She loved spending time with family and living her faith. She was a lifetime member of the Daughters of Isabella of Garden City, Eucharistic Minister, Choir member and Altar Society member at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City. She also assisted in various volunteer endeavors including Friendship Feast in Dodge City. In 2020 she moved to Brewster, Kansas where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law.
Survivors include 3 sons, Stephen (Nancy) Snyder of Dodge City, Daniel (Karen) Snyder of Glendale, AZ, Kenneth Snyder of Anthem, AZ; 3 daughters, Sharon (Tim) Tompkins of Brewster, Patricia (Anthony) Pieschl of Wichita, Karen (Robert) Lindgren of Hutchinson; 8 brothers, Tony, Eugene, Paul, Robert, Tom, Vern, Gary and Jerry Seib; 2 sisters, Lorita Franz, Mary Catherine Hilmes; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sisters, Eleanor Knoll, and Sister Florence Seib, and infant brother and 1 grandson.
Rosary will be on Sunday, October 18, 6:30 p.m., at Fitzgerald Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Monday, October 19, 2020, 10 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Church, Ness City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, Kansas, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 with the family present from 6 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Hospice of Northwest Kansas or Heart of the Nation.
Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.