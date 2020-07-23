1/1
Bernard Dean "Haf" Haflich
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Bernard Dean Haflich (Haf), died on July 18, 2020 at his home in Garden City, Kan.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1936 to Victor and Ila Haflich in Garden City.
Haflich graduated from Garden City High School in 1954. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps., and was stationed in 29 Palms, Calif. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
Haflich was a farmer and stockman on his family farm, 20 miles east of Garden City, from 1962 to 2012, when he retired.
In 1986, he was married to Wanda Hurtt in Las Vegas, NV. She died on Nov. 26, 2012.
Haflich enjoyed fishing with his buddies, was an avid K-State fan, and excelled at poking affectionate fun at his family, friends and pretty much everyone he met.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers , Neil Haflich and Earle Haflich; three sisters, Shirley Jennings, Muriel Rome, and Jane Seibert; and three sons, Scott (Chip) Skinner, Bart Haflich and Brandon Haflich.
Survivors include his twin sister, Barbara Oliver of Fort Worth, Texas; his daughter, Angie Haflich of Garden City; grandson, Bobby Skinner of Salina; granddaughter, Katrina (Skinner) Lowry of Garden City; Emily Hicks of Kalamazoo, Mich.; and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, with Von Hunn officiating.
Public visitation will be held Friday, July 24 from noon to 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Leave a Legacy Foundation in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by: Garnand Funeral Home, 412 n. 7th St., Garden City, Kansas 67846

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Garnand Funeral Home Inc
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Valley View Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
