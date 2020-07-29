DODGE CITY - Bernard P. Heiland died July 24, 2020 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City.
Bernard was born on November 10, 1940 at Spearville, Kansas the son of Fred and Ivra (Tieben) Heiland.
Bernard was a graduate of Windthorst High School and a lifetime area resident of Dodge City, Kansas. He worked as a mechanic for Dodge City Implement for 41 years before retiring in 2000. He loved gardening/yard work, chauffeuring, and attending his grandchildren's activities.
He is survived by a son, Phil Heiland and wife Patti, Spring Branch, Texas; four daughters; Glenda Waller, Wichita, KS, Brenda Spence, Newton, KS, Angie Hirt and husband Brian, Hutchinson, KS, and Jennifer Heiland, Dodge City; two brothers, Jerry Heiland, Dodge City, Fred Heiland and wife Sue, Spearville ; two sisters, Monica Carmichael and husband Pete, Dodge City, Judy Konrade and husband Bob, Offerle, KS; grandchildren; Travis Windholz, Nick Dieter, Nicole Deckard, Ryan Spence, Shelby Kraus, Aaron Heiland, Tevin Heiland, Shanell Torrez, and KeShaun Heiland; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; Wilfred, Norbert, Anthony and Ves; two sisters, Imogene Stevens, Mary Martinez; a son, Greg Heiland; and his grandson, Terell Brown.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm August 14, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Memorial Services will be at 10:00 am August 15, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City. There will be no public viewing, as cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm August 14, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the American Kidney Foundation in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave, Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.