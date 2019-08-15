|
|
Spearville – Bernard "Bernie" Stegman, 59, died August 13, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. He was born on November 1, 1959 at Spearville, the son of John and Berna Mae (Schulte) Stegman.
Bernie was a lifetime resident of Spearville, graduating from Spearville High School in 1978. He married Debra Ellis on February 16, 1985 in Kingsdown, she survives. He loved working with his registered herd of cattle and farming. He served on the Wright Coop Board as well as the Spearville School District Board and Soil Conservation Board. Bernie loved spending time with his grandchildren and working with his three sons on the farm.
He was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and St. Leonard Knights of Columbus #1539 all of Spearville. He also was a member of the American Angus Association and he was one of the creators of Southwest Kansas Angus Genetics.
He is survived by his wife, Debra of the home; three sons, Jacob Stegman and wife Sarah of Wright; Adam Stegman and wife Kacey of Wright; Ben Stegman of Spearville; his parents, John and Berna Mae Stegman of Spearville; two sisters, Cheryl Hauskins and husband Robert of Wichita and Carol Sanderson and husband Wes of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is also survived by his five grandchildren Emalye, Jace, Katye, Cayson, Kinlee; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Spearville on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. John Forkuoh presiding. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Spearville. Vigil service will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 at 7:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to St. Johns Catholic Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 15, 2019