Bertha Louise "Bertie" Madden


1929 - 2019
Bertha Louise "Bertie" Madden Obituary
Bertha "Bertie" Louise Madden, 90, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Diversicare of Hutchinson, KS. She was a homemaker.
Bertie was born on January 22, 1929, in Cimarron, KS, the daughter of Frederick Phillip and Margaret Mary (Spanier) Kramer. She graduated from Cimarron High School. Bertie was united in marriage to Jack L. Madden on June 14, 1958, in Wichita, KS. They celebrated 59 years of marriage before his passing on December 1, 2017.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and many years were spent doing volunteer work for the church and school. She was also a member of the V.F.W. Post 2715 Auxiliary.
Survivors include: son, Kenyon Madden of Andover, KS; sister, Barbara Trent of El Dorado, KS; sisters-in-law, Sue Kramer of Cimarron, KS and Margaret Kramer of Ulysses, KS; and numerous nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and eight siblings, Elaine Cunningham, Leanda McDaniel, Genevieve Gray, Phyllis Cohoon, Vernon Kramer, Marvin Kramer, Bernard Kramer, and Frederick Kramer.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 12, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Dodge, KS.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Encompass Hospice in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 9, 2019
