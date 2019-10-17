|
|
Dodge City - Beth Elaine Pankratz-Fox was born to Vivian Elizabeth (Glenn) Pankratz and John Henry Pankratz on October 17, 1946. Beth passed on Friday, October 11, 2019.
She was raised among her family including her Aunt Hulda and Aunt Margaret. She received her cosmetology certificate and then moved to Dodge City where she was a successful entrepreneur with multiple locations. She ran the Hair-em, partnered on Beauty Villa, and had her own venture with All About Beauty. She was married to Jack Fox in her early years. She later married Mike Morrell (aka Uncle Buck).
Beth was a bright light and an independent and intelligent woman. She lived her life the way she wanted and was special to everyone she met. She will be missed and forever loved.
She is survived by two brothers, Verne Pankratz and Glen Pankratz; and two sisters, Carol Pankratz and Julia Pankratz. Beth was preceded in death by her parents and extended family.
Beth's wishes were to be cremated and services will be held in her hometown of Goessel at a later date. Swaim Funeral Chapel of Dodge City is assisting the family. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 17, 2019