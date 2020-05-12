|
|
Dodge City - Betty A. Madden Bailey, 93, went home to be with her Lord, May 7, 2020 at Western Plains Regional Hospital, Dodge City, Ks.
Betty was born February 17,1927 at Stafford, Kansas to James Sanford and Sadie Maye ( Carson) Logue.
She attended Stafford schools and after graduation, she married Frank L. Madden, at the Stafford Christian Church, upon his return from the South Pacific on October 21, 1945. He was a naval aviator flying TB7 and TBM. Betty was a USO hostess during this time. Upon his discharge from the Navy, they moved to Dodge City, Ks. where he became the account supervisor for Fairmont Foods and later became manager of Casterline Seeds until his death on June 18,1980. They enjoyed many happy years together raising their daughters, traveling, serving in their church, and dancing. They served as chairmen of the 1965 Southwest Kansas Square Dance Festival. She loved singing and playing the piano and even sang on the radio in her youth.
Betty loved being a homemaker and mother. Her family was always her first priority. Over the years she worked in the community as an Avon Representative, secretary at Western Power, and an officer at the Ford County Clerks office in charge of elections. She also worked for Nicolet's Clothing.
She enjoyed: crocheting, needlework, sending and receiving greeting cards, and taking photos of family travels and events.
On November 21, 1987, she married Ellis (Bob) Bailey in Dodge City, Ks. They had thirty wonderful years together, traveling, enjoying their family, and serving at their church. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2017.
She is survived by two daughters: Marsha Madden, Salina, and Sandra Nicolet and husband Scott, Dodge City, a step daughter, Marshall Padgett and husband Jeff, Meade, three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 12:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Private family burial will at the Stafford Cemetery, Stafford, Kansas, on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Celebration of her life will be announced at a later time.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, Dodge City in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 12, 2020