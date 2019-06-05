|
|
Betty Jane (Morehead) Huxman, 86, of Russell, Kansas passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Main Street Manor in Russell.
Jane was a devoted wife and homemaker for her family. She was a crafter, and loved working in her yard tending to her flowers and garden. Jane's legacy will live on through her beautiful crocheted afghans for whom she made for her children and grandchildren and won several awards at state and local fairs. She worked as a waitress, bookkeeper, she was proud of operating a tractor and other heavy equipment helping to build a government dam in Ness County. She worked at Ness County Hospital, then retired from Dodge City Regional Hospital. She was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She also served as Vice President of the Auxiliary.
Survivors include: Children - Lynn (Gary) Huff of Nixa, MO; Paul (Julie) Huxman of Russell, KS; Leon Huxman (Rose Deitz) of Russell, KS; Diane Stecklein of Overland Park, KS; Cindy (Johnny) Moore of Topeka, KS. Sisters - Bess Tucker and Tressa Neumann; also, 11 grandchildren, Lori Means (Mike), Steve Huff (Kari), Cory Huff (Megan), Amy Isham (Tim), Jessica Deines (Mike), Crystal Huxman (Matt Brazzle), Travis Stecklein (Sarah), Shane Stecklein (Bri), Landon Stecklein (Brianna Herbert), Megan Gast (Ryan) and Trevor Moore; 15 great grandchildren, Christopher, Jordan, Cody, Devon, Kalie, Logan, Kierstyn, Danielle, James, Sam, Rhett, Jana, Atticus, Mya, and Anthony; and *4 great, great grandchildren, Elijiah, Colt, Wesson and Knoxx.
Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Fidelis Catholic Church in Victoria, Kansas.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., at the Arnold Cemetery in Arnold, Kansas. Viewing will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas beginning at 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. Family will be available to greet friends from 6 to 7 p.m.
Memorials have been established with the Main Street Manor, Russell, Kansas and the Russell V.F.W. Post #6240 Ladies Auxiliary.
Contributions and condolences may be sent to: Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Ks.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 5, 2019