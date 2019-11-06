|
|
DODGE CITY - Betty Joan Flax, 84, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Dodge City.
She was born December 27, 1934, at Hays, Kansas the daughter of Michael and Clara (Nemechek) Hoffman.
On August 5, 1960 she married Lawrence Flax at Victoria, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2015.
She was a member of Cathedral of our Lady of Guadalupe. She loved to cook, put together puzzles and loved to spend time with her grandkids.
Survivors include: her son, Godfrey Flax and wife Lashaina, Dodge City; 3 brothers, Mike Hoffman, Garden City, Kansas, Frank Hoffman, Victoria, Kansas, Dan Hoffman, Hays, Kansas; 3 sisters, Aggie Geir, Garden City, Magie Driling, Denver, Colorado, Rita Friess, Spearville, Kansas; 6 grandchildren, Kendra Flax, Brittany Flax, Daytona Flax, Justice Flax, KaBrena Alexander and Ecco Keener; 8 great grand children.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, son, Lawrence Flax Jr., brothers, Fred Dinkle, Joe, Bob, Tony and Steve Hoffman, sisters, Clementine Dinkel and Helen Kreitzor, great grand son, Brantley Alexander.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Friday November 8, 2019 at the Cathedral of our Lady of Guadalupe with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 6, 2019