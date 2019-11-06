Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of our Lady of Guadalupe
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Flax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joan Flax


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Joan Flax Obituary
DODGE CITY - Betty Joan Flax, 84, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Dodge City.
She was born December 27, 1934, at Hays, Kansas the daughter of Michael and Clara (Nemechek) Hoffman.
On August 5, 1960 she married Lawrence Flax at Victoria, Kansas. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2015.
She was a member of Cathedral of our Lady of Guadalupe. She loved to cook, put together puzzles and loved to spend time with her grandkids.
Survivors include: her son, Godfrey Flax and wife Lashaina, Dodge City; 3 brothers, Mike Hoffman, Garden City, Kansas, Frank Hoffman, Victoria, Kansas, Dan Hoffman, Hays, Kansas; 3 sisters, Aggie Geir, Garden City, Magie Driling, Denver, Colorado, Rita Friess, Spearville, Kansas; 6 grandchildren, Kendra Flax, Brittany Flax, Daytona Flax, Justice Flax, KaBrena Alexander and Ecco Keener; 8 great grand children.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, son, Lawrence Flax Jr., brothers, Fred Dinkle, Joe, Bob, Tony and Steve Hoffman, sisters, Clementine Dinkel and Helen Kreitzor, great grand son, Brantley Alexander.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Friday November 8, 2019 at the Cathedral of our Lady of Guadalupe with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -