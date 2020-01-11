|
|
FORD - Bev Nelson, 81, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Minneola District Hospital.
She was born on June 25, 1938 in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Delaski Dean and Audrey Agnes (Fleischer) Whitwam. On May 20, 1989 she married Robert Nelson in Topeka and moved to Ford in June 1989. She was a caretaker most of her life, working at the Topeka State Hospital and for the Bucklin Hospital District Nursing Home (now Hill Top House).
She served as a board member for CASA as well as a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary and volunteered at numerous retirement homes. She also was a foster parent.
Survivors include: her husband, Bob, Ford; children, Cheri Armstrong and husband Bill, Schertz, Texas, Chris Meyer, Sioux City, Iowa; Debra Ann Warmack and husband John, Louisville, Kentucky, Robert D. Nelson, Jr. and wife Ann, Madison, Wisconsin and Barbara Bontreger, Whiteing, Kansas; 2 brothers, Fred Whitham, Topeka and Jack Whitham, Mapel Hill, Kansas; 3 sisters, Marilyn Hinchman and Lalonnie Large, both of Topeka and Roxana Whitehead, Rich Hill, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, Erica Murphy and husband Josh, Brooks Gibbs and wife Jill, Billy Armstrong and wife Amanda, David Armstrong and wife Bonnie, Sarah Tegtmeyer and husband John, Anna Allen and husband Adrian, Cheris Nelson, Nelson McCarty and wife Kathryn, Alexandria Bontrager, Ben Bontrager and Emma Bontrager; 14 great grandchildren including, Hannah and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Murphy, Bradon and Jackson Gibbs and William, Samuel, Davy, Abby and Coley Armstrong.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Scott Meyer in 1990 and daughter, Shirley "Sam" Meyer-Hiebsch on August 23, 2003.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 am Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Ford Community Church, Ford, Kansas with Pastor Allen Smith officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to Ford Community Church in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 11, 2020