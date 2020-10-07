CIMARRON - Beverly Ann (Bev) Unruh died on October 4, 2020 at The Shepherd's Center in Cimarron, Kansas from age-related dementia and complications from COVID-19. She was born on February 21, 1930 to Georgia (Henry) Hutchinson and Kenneth Hutchinson.

Bev graduated from Dodge City High School in 1948. As a teenager, Bev became an accomplished musician, playing her marimba in many church and school productions, as well as performing in USO shows at the Dodge City Army Airfield. Bev married Russell Unruh shortly after high school graduation and they lived in Cimarron for most of their 71 years of married life, until Russ's passing in 2019. Bev found immense satisfaction in balancing a career with her most treasured roles of wife, mother, caregiver, and grandmother. She started her professional life as a secretary in the 1950's with the Cimarron Insurance Company; she then worked more than 35 years as bookkeeper, and finance manager for various Kuhlman family enterprises in Dighton (Kuhlman Implement Company) and Dodge City (Boot Hill Feeders.) The challenges of the work, and the financial independence it brought were very important to Bev, and she set an example of selfless generosity from which her children and grandchildren were beneficiaries. Bev was a lifelong, active member of the First Christian Church and an avid student and reader of the Bible. Bev was a youth leader with Russ in the 1950's and 60's, and later served on the church's board of directors and on several pastoral hiring committees. She also enjoyed her weekly volunteer position with her friend, Marie at the CWF Thrift Store in Cimarron.

Always compassionate to neighbors, friends, and family members in need, Bev most notably cared for her parents who lived next door to her for nearly three decades and benefitted greatly from her vigilant care. She provided aid and end of life care to 'Doc' and Velma Wilson who were longtime neighbors and had no immediate family. Bev was very close to her two brothers, Ken, Jr. and Delburn (Deb), both of whom predeceased her-and their families. She was also a dog lover and always had a dog to keep her company, often a stray that found its way into her heart and home.

Bev is survived by her three children and their spouses: Keena (Stan) of Longmont, Colorado, Rocky (Chris) of San Francisco, California, and Gavin (Kim) of Cimarron; seven grandchildren: Weston, Zack (Hailey), Kelsey (Cody), Zoe, Erik (Maria), Rebecca, and Jacee; and four great grandchildren: Will, Henry, Russell, and Ruth. Her family will miss her unconditional love and support, her generous spirit, and her quick and often biting wit.

The family would like to give special thanks to all of the nursing and administrative staff at The Shepherd's Center, who provided expert and empathetic care to her as dementia robbed her of her independence. Because she contracted COVID-19, Bev spent her final days in relative isolation, unable to have her family there to comfort her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Shepherd's Center of Cimarron, in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel, 1901 6th Avenue, Dodge City, KS, 67801. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7 from noon to 8 pm at Swaim Chapel in Cimarron. A celebration of Bev's life will be announced at a later date. A private family graveside service will take place at the Cimarron Cemetery.

