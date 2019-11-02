|
|
DODGE CITY - Beverly Bell Maupin, 78, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City, Kansas.
Beverly was born on June 30, 1941 in Hays, Kansas the daughter of Harold N. and Helen (Truan) Burton.
She attended school in Russell and briefly attended Fort Hays State University.
Beverly married Johnny Maupin in Ellsworth, Kansas in October of 1959. They were blessed with two sons, John D. and Mark R. Maupin. John and Bev were divorced years later.
She worked for Gibson's Discount Store in Dodge City for many years. She enjoyed working in her flowers around the house. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Dodge City.
Survivors include: 2 sons, John D., Dodge City and Mark R., San Francisco, California; a brother, Donald Burton, Russell; 2 sisters, Lynn Coyle and Cynthia Jones, both of Georgetown, Texas; 2 grandsons; 4 great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews; and her precious dog, Millie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Patty.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Church Of Christ, Dodge City with Rev. Gary Bennett officiating. There will be no public viewing, as cremation has taken place. The register book will be available to sign from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Ford County Humane Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel. 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 2, 2019