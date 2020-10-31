Billie Jean Keck, 93, of Colby, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at Citizens Medical Center. She was born May 10, 1927, in Spearville, KS, to Ray and Esther (Ellis) Railing. Billie graduated from Dodge City Senior High in 1945 and then attended Dodge City Community College. On November 28, 1948, she married Bill Keck in Dodge City. Billie was a homemaker until the family moved to Colby in 1969.
After an extensive building remodel, Bill and Billie owned and operated the Gambles store and Colby True Value in downtown Colby. In 1994 they sold the store to their son David.
In her free time Billie enjoyed sewing, playing games, most of all Bridge with friends, and gardening. She especially loved playing games with her family. She was a member of the Colby United Methodist Church.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill and son Mike; and sister Deane Turley.
She is survived by her sons, Alan (Linda), Venice, FL and David (Terri), of Colby; brother, Larry (Carrol) Railing, Ocala, FL; daughter-in-Law Betty Keck, Gardner, KS; grandchildren, Kari Keck, Casey (Jessica) Keck, Stacy Keck, Colter Keck and Kaylee (Seth) Hennes and great grandson Aidan Keck.
A Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby. Memorials are suggested to the NWKS Foundation for Hope and can be sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701.
For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com.