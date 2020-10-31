Dodge City - Billy Dean Quillen, 93, died September 30, 2020 at Minneola District Hospital, Minneola. He was born on July 7, 1927 at Ashland, the son of Guy and Lula Mae (Martin) Quillen.
Bill spent his early years in Ashland, before the family moved to Dodge City in 1938. He attended Dodge City Junior High and Dodge City Senior High. After high school, Bill joined the Navy during World War II. Following the war, he returned to Dodge City attending and graduating from Dodge City Junior College. He then attended Kansas State University, graduating with an Engineering Degree. After college, Bill joined a local consulting engineering business before working as the City Engineer for Dodge City, where he remained for 28 years. Bill was also the first city manager for Dodge City, acting for a few months in this position until the city could get a new city manager appointed. Later, he worked for the State of Kansas as a District Engineer for the Department of Health and Environment; working in the southwest 27 counties, primarily in the public water supplies and water treatment plants for cities and businesses. Bill retired in 1985. Bill married Phyllis J. Maher on July 27, 1974. Together they raised Phyllis' son, Dan Maher.
Bill enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. He was also active in competitive trap shooting, earning several state and national trophies. Bill also enjoyed traveling with Phyllis.
He is survived by his daughter in law, Lila Maher and significant other, Tony Smyley; grandson, Shannon Maher and wife Tara; granddaughters, Shanna Fore and Sirena Anglin and husband Eric; great grandchildren, Caleb Prall and wife Brittney, and Ally Fore; and great great grandchildren Cason and Ellie Prall. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Lula; wife, Phyllis; son, Dan; and sister, Peggy J. Albrecht.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. Inurnment will follow at Scroggins Mausoleum at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.