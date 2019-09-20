|
Billy R. Cummings, 81, of Arkansas City, KS passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Winfield Senior Living. Cremations has been effected. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Strong City Cemetery in Strong City, KS.
Bill was born September 14, 1938, to Cedric and Dorothy (Stephenson) Cummings in Peru, KS. He was reared and educated around the Cedar Vale area and attended Cedar Vale High School.
Survivors include his children Trudy Byers and husband Elmer of Larned, KS; Tina Turner and husband Keith of Thayer, MO; Cory Cummings and wife Diana of Mountain, MO; siblings Walter "Eddie" Cummings and companion Cheryl Moore of Dodge City, KS; Leslie "Joe" Cummings and wife Wanda of Arkansas City, KS; Donald "Donnie" Cummings and wife Carol of Dodge City, KS; Lela Wright and husband Harold of Dodge City, KS; Willard Cummings and wife Linda of Dodge City, KS; 17 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Joyce.
