Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home
100 E Kansas Ave
Arkansas City, KS 67005
(620) 442-3210
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Strong City Cemetery
Strong City, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy R. Cummings


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy R. Cummings Obituary
Billy R. Cummings, 81, of Arkansas City, KS passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Winfield Senior Living. Cremations has been effected. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Strong City Cemetery in Strong City, KS.
Bill was born September 14, 1938, to Cedric and Dorothy (Stephenson) Cummings in Peru, KS. He was reared and educated around the Cedar Vale area and attended Cedar Vale High School.
Survivors include his children Trudy Byers and husband Elmer of Larned, KS; Tina Turner and husband Keith of Thayer, MO; Cory Cummings and wife Diana of Mountain, MO; siblings Walter "Eddie" Cummings and companion Cheryl Moore of Dodge City, KS; Leslie "Joe" Cummings and wife Wanda of Arkansas City, KS; Donald "Donnie" Cummings and wife Carol of Dodge City, KS; Lela Wright and husband Harold of Dodge City, KS; Willard Cummings and wife Linda of Dodge City, KS; 17 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Joyce.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Online Condolences may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now