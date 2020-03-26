Home

Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Dodge City, KS
Bonnie J. Rall


1933 - 2020
Bonnie J. Rall Obituary
Dodge City - Bonnie J. Rall, 86, died March 23, 2020 at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. She was born on December 12, 1933 in Great Bend, the daughter of John A. and Elizabeth (Kreger) Wieser.
Bonnie moved with her family to Dodge City where she attended school. On September 8, 1967, she married Eugene L. Rall, Sr. in Dodge City. They moved to Nebraska and Bonnie worked as a dietician for several nursing homes. The couple later owned and operated a restaurant in Loomis, Nebraska. Bonnie recently returned to Dodge City to be closer to family. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and cooking for her family.
Bonnie is survived by two sons, Ross Thornbrugh of Yates Center and Eugene Rall, Jr. of Loomis, Nebraska; a daughter, Bonnie S. Sims of Dodge City; two brothers, John Weiser and Jim Weiser; a sister, Patricia Patton; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Rall, Sr.; a son, John Thornbrugh; five sisters, Mary Sumpter, Ada Benson, Polly HaBeck, Doris Davis, and Georgie Richerson; and three brothers, Ross Weiser, Emery Weiser, and Sid Weiser.
Graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Friday March 27, 2020 from noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Manor of the Plains in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 26, 2020
