Cimarron - Bonnie M. Hardesty, 92, died October 13, 2020 at the Shepherd Center in Cimarron. She was born on the family farm near Meade on November 30, 1927, to Virgil and Ella Mae (Lowry) Keltner.
Bonnie spent her childhood in Meade. She graduated from Meade High school in 1945. After graduation, she went to work as a telephone switchboard operator. On April 30, 1948, Bonnie married Jim Hardesty in Meade. The celebrated 70 years of marriage before Jim passed away on May 27, 2018. The couple lived in several towns in southwest Kansas before settling in Mullinville, where they owned and operated Hardesty IGA grocery store. In 1971, the family moved to Cimarron. Bonnie worked for the Cimarron Insurance Company until her retirement. However, Bonnie's primary job was raising her five children. She enjoyed cooking for her family, reading, visiting with family, and traveling.
Bonnie was a member of the Cimarron United Methodist, Mullinville United Methodist Church, Home Culture Club of Cimarron, and Order of Eastern Star.
Bonnie is survived by five children, Shari Perkins of Dodge City, Sandy Unruh and husband Steve of Cimarron, Debbie Lee of Garden City, Dee Ann Moran of Douglass, and Steve Hardesty and wife Sandy of Topeka; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; five brothers, Oscar Willis, Russell, Howard, and Bob Keltner; one sister, Mildred Keltner; a son-in-law, Terry Perkins; and a great granddaughter, Emma Grace Unruh.
A private family memorial service will be held at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in November. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the Shepherd's Center, Cimarron United Methodist Church, or the Cimarron Library in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel-1901 Sixth Ave-Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.