Brad Meredith, 65, died peacefully at his home in Olathe, Kansas on March 23, 2019. Celebration of Brad's love for life will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Midway K-12 School, 5801 E. State Rt. 2, Cleveland, MO 64734, with Ilona Buzick presiding. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Brad was born March 15, 1954 to Patricia and Lyle Meredith in Hays, Kansas. His passionate love of music led him to a career in public education which took him from Kansas to Oklahoma to Florida to Missouri. Most of his career was spent at Osceola High School, Seminole, Florida. He also served as an Adjunct Music Instructor at St. Petersburg College. He finished his career at Midway K-12, Cleveland, Missouri as Vocal Music Teacher. As an ordained minister, Brad was able to serve at several churches at Chapel by the Sea Community Church, Clearwater Beach, Florida; Crystal Beach Community Church, Crystal Beach, Florida; and most recently at Cleveland Christian Church, Cleveland, Missouri. Brad was preceded in death by his father Lyle Meredith in 2015. He is survived by his wife Debbie Jones-Meredith, Olathe, Kansas; his mother Patricia Meredith, Dodge City, Kansas; sons, Mitch Meredith and Monte Meredith, Gulfport, Florida; step-daughters, Shelly Rice, Overland Park, Kansas and Sheila Tasset, Leawood, Kansas. In addition he is survived by brothers Michael, Douglas and Jason Meredith, Dodge City, Kansas, grandchildren, nieces & nephews. The family suggests memorials to Cleveland Christian Church, PO Box 144, Cleveland, Missouri 64734 or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, on line at tribute.themmrf.org/BradMeredith. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilley-frye.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 28, 2019