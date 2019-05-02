|
Greensburg- Brandon Lynn Hosheit, 44, died April 29, 2019 at his home in Greensburg, Kansas. He was born June 16,1974 in Greensburg, the son of Debra Kay (Davis) and Edwin Francis Hosheit, Jr.. Brandon graduated from Greensburg High School in 1993 and Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in 1995.
He was a Kansas Highway Patrolman. He had lived in Greensburg, Haviland, and Coldwater. Memberships include NRA and 16th Judicial Drug Task Force. On October 10, 1992 Brandon married Stacey Jantz in Haviland, Kansas.
She survives.
Other survivors, son Gage Lane Hosheit, Great Bend, Kansas, daughter Allison Paige Hosheit, Greensburg, one sister April Baugh, and husband Aaron, Spearville, Kansas, their sons Ayden and Austin Baugh, one grandchild, Indy Paige Hosheit, his mother Debbie Hosheit, mother and father-in-law Wes and Marilyn Jantz, and two brothers-in-law Lee and Craig Jantz. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kayson Brandon Hosheit, his father, Edwin Francis Hosheit Jr., and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral services and celebration of Brandon's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4th, 2019 in the Kiowa County High School Gymnasium, Greensburg, with Pastor Roger Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg. A visitation will be held on Friday May 3, 2019, 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Fleener Funeral Home, with the family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Indy Paige Hosheit College Fund in care of Fleener Funeral Home, 514 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 41, Greensburg, Kansas 67054.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 2, 2019