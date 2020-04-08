|
|
Bruce Keith Yaeger, 59, of Hutchinson, passed away April 2, 2020, at Hospice House. He was born January 31, 1961, in Dodge City, the son of Larry and Mary Jane (Britain) Yaeger.
After graduating from Dodge City High School, Bruce moved to Denver, CO, and built a successful concrete business. He also operated a successful business when family moved to Montrose, CO. Bruce then moved back to Denver and worked for the Department of Homeland Security (TSA), moving up the ranks as a very successful high level manager.
Bruce was a great father and grandfather and role model for his children and grandchildren. He was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include: son, Mike (Erika), Hutchinson; daughter, Mandi Walker, Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Cloey, Derek, and Mila Yaeger, Spencer Walker; brother, Brad (Janice), Wichita; nephews, Justin and Matt Yaeger; niece, Beth Masterson; four great-nephews, and a great-niece.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice House or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 8, 2020