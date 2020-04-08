Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
(620) 663-3327
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Yaeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Keith Yaeger


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Keith Yaeger Obituary
Bruce Keith Yaeger, 59, of Hutchinson, passed away April 2, 2020, at Hospice House. He was born January 31, 1961, in Dodge City, the son of Larry and Mary Jane (Britain) Yaeger.
After graduating from Dodge City High School, Bruce moved to Denver, CO, and built a successful concrete business. He also operated a successful business when family moved to Montrose, CO. Bruce then moved back to Denver and worked for the Department of Homeland Security (TSA), moving up the ranks as a very successful high level manager.
Bruce was a great father and grandfather and role model for his children and grandchildren. He was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include: son, Mike (Erika), Hutchinson; daughter, Mandi Walker, Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Cloey, Derek, and Mila Yaeger, Spencer Walker; brother, Brad (Janice), Wichita; nephews, Justin and Matt Yaeger; niece, Beth Masterson; four great-nephews, and a great-niece.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice House or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -