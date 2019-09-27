|
DODGE CITY - Buelah M. Shenk, 88, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City, Kansas.
She was born June 16, 1931 at WaKeeney, Kansas the daughter of William and Lu Ella (Ray) Wagner. She moved with family to Dodge City on April 2, 1942. She met her husband Walter Shenk they married on August 10, 1948 in WaKeeney. He preceded her in death on February 26, 1997.
Survivors include: 4 daughters, Vicky Boyd and husband John, Bonita Blackburn, Thelma Gottschalk, and Linda Burnett and husband Roger, all of Dodge City; a son, Barry Shenk and wife Dita, Garland, Texas; 18 Grandchildren; 28 Great Grandchildren; 11 Great Great Grandchildren.
She was also was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Bill, her granddaughter, Trish Blackburn, grandson, David Stewart, great grandson, Chris Boyd and son-in-law, Don Blackburn.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, Kansas with Todd Boyd officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, Kansas.
The family suggests memorials to Buelah Shenk Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 27, 2019