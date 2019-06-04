|
|
DODGE CITY - Carl D. Nance suddenly went home to be with Jesus on May 30, 2019 at Dodge City, Kansas.
Carl was born on May 3, 1946 in Beaver, Oklahoma to James Henry Nance and Paulina Grace Radcliff Nance. Carl was Pastor of Celebration Church and a substitute bus driver for USD 443 both in Dodge City. He was dedicated in serving God and was so faithful in taking care of his family and his church family. Carl enjoyed spending time with God and he also had a love for sports. He enjoyed NASCAR, and loved the fact that he won both Faster Pastor races that were held at Dodge City Raceway in 2005 and 2006.
He had a love for baseball and his favorite team, K.C. Royals and the KU Jayhawks. He also loved watching his favorite football team, the KC Chiefs.
Carl married Joyce Cummings on April 17, 1981 at Ellinwood, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife Joyce and children, Roger Winters, Chatsworth, California, Shelly Winters and fiancé, Dave Swarey, Seattle, Washington and Gary Cummings, Dodge City; sister, Beverly Ogletree, Amarillo, Texas and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister, Donnahope Noble and 2 brothers, George Henry (Jud) Nance and Richard Nance.
Celebration of Carl's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Craig Atkinson officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Forgan Cemetery, Forgan, Oklahoma.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Celebration Church in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801.
