DODGE CITY - Carl Nelson Kasselman, 67, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
He was born August 17, 1952 at Spearville, the son of Melvin and Kathryn "Kasey" (Perkins) Kasselman. He was a graduate of Windthorst High School and lived in numerous towns until returning to Dodge City. He worked several years for Wilde Construction and was the owner and operator of CK Trucking in Dodge City.
He attended Christ the King Lutheran Church and a member of the Esquibel Brothers GI Forum both in Dodge City. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family.
On February 19, 2001 he married Frankie Lynn McCubbin at Las Cruces, New Mexico. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2003.
Survivors include: his step-son, Tim Miller, Abilene, Texas; 5 brothers and sisters, Nancy Laudick and husband Roger, Council Grove, Kansas, Katie Giessel and husband Sam, Valley Center, Kansas, Doug Kasselman, Dodge City, Pam Townsdin and husband Richard, Dodge City and Melissa Konrade and husband Roger, Spearville; several nieces and nephews; his dog, Roy and caregivers, Earl Goodwin and Amanda Donley.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and 2 nephews, Lonnie and Travis Laudick.
A Celebration of Carl's Life will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Christ The King Lutheran Church with Pastor Corky Spitler officiating. Burial will follow in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Christ The King Lutheran Church in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 2, 2019