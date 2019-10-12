|
|
Dodge City - Carl Robert Churning Jr., 85, died October 9, 2019 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on March 17, 1934 in Ashland, the son of Carl Robert and Irene (Moore) Churning Sr.
As a child, Carl moved to California with his family. After his graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. Carl served in Japan, Germany, and at other bases as a Military Police officer. On February 8, 1958, he married Irma Jean Williams in Dodge City. When he retired from the military, they returned to Dodge City. Carl worked for the Chevrolet dealer, the United Methodist Church, and finally for Foley Tractor as a mechanic. He enjoyed wood working, metal working, and took pride in his yard.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Dodge City.
Carl is survived by his wife, Irma Jean of Dodge City; a son, Steven Churning and wife Nancy of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Jeanette Flores of Dodge City; three sisters, Mona Graves of California, Karen Langston of Wichita, and Susie Casey also of Wichita; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl; mother and stepfather, Irene and Warren McCune; a son, David Churning; brother, Kenneth Churning; sister, Pat Cramer; and a great grandson, Malachi Flores.
Memorial service will be held at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, Fort Dodge on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Military Honors will be provided by the KSARNG Funeral Honors. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Howard Gotschall Post #1714 V.F.W. in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 12, 2019