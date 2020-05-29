DODGE CITY - Carol A. Mitchell, 76, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bickford at Mission Springs, Mission, Kansas.
She was born July 5, 1943 at Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Julia (Menges) Vogel. She attended Sacred Heart Cathedral School and was a graduate of St. Mary of the Plains High School and attended St. Mary of the Plains College all in Dodge City. On August 20, 1966 she married John "Jack" Mitchell at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Dodge City. She worked in the family business, Vogel Floor Covering as well as a few years at Eckles Department Store before working many years at JC Penney until retiring in 2012. She moved to Mission in January of 2019.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Sweet Adalines and St. Mary of the Plains College Alumni Association all in Dodge City. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting and was great singer and musician and preformed as a folk singer in the 60's.
Survivors include: 2 sons, John Mitchell and wife Kim, Mission and Colin Mitchell, Dodge City; a brother, Don Vogel and wife Claire, Parker, Arizona; 3 granddaughters, Brianna Marino, Marissa Mitchell and Savanna Mitchell; and 4 great grandchildren, Melanie Marino, Alex Marino, Emma Mitchell and Ezra Marino.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack on August 1, 2011 and 2 sisters, Rosalie Binyon and Eileen Griffith.
Private family rosary will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Cremation will follow the rosary. A Funeral Mass and inurnment will be held and announced at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Association in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 29, 2020.