Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home - Clay Center
918 7th Street
Clay Center, KS 67432
1-785-632-3113
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Friesen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lynette Friesen


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Lynette Friesen Obituary
Carol Lynette Friesen was born to Claude and Inez (Barham) Runyan in Almena, Kansas on January 21, 1933. Carol was raised in the Almena community and was a graduate of Almena High School. She married Noble Friesen on November 14, 1954.
Carol worked as a teller at First National Bank in Dodge City. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dodge City where she organized church gatherings and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center.
Carol enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Jenkins, Donna Delasaga and Colleen Ross-Carpenter; brother, Meredith Runyan.
Survivors are husband Noble Friesen of Clay Center, KS; daughter Gayla Myers of Clay Center, KS; daughter Annette and husband Doyle Ptak of Lindale, TX; son Aaron and wife Kathryn Friesen of Manhattan, KS; 6 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, KS
Memorials can be sent to c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -