Carol Lynette Friesen was born to Claude and Inez (Barham) Runyan in Almena, Kansas on January 21, 1933. Carol was raised in the Almena community and was a graduate of Almena High School. She married Noble Friesen on November 14, 1954.
Carol worked as a teller at First National Bank in Dodge City. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dodge City where she organized church gatherings and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center.
Carol enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Jenkins, Donna Delasaga and Colleen Ross-Carpenter; brother, Meredith Runyan.
Survivors are husband Noble Friesen of Clay Center, KS; daughter Gayla Myers of Clay Center, KS; daughter Annette and husband Doyle Ptak of Lindale, TX; son Aaron and wife Kathryn Friesen of Manhattan, KS; 6 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, KS
Memorials can be sent to c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 30, 2020