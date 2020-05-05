|
DODGE CITY - Carrie Jane Rucker, 91, died May 3, 2020 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home, Dodge City. She was born on July 22, 1928 at Spearville, the daughter of Uel Kenyon and Carrie Jane (Moody) Rucker.
Carrie grew up in Spearville and graduated from Spearville High School and then attended Emporia State University. She was a bookkeeper for George Laughead and later the High Plains Journal until retiring in 1993. Carrie was always very active and involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and Friendship Feast of Dodge City, Hospice of the Prairie, Hospital Auxiliary, Depot Theater Auxiliary and Order of Eastern Star all of Dodge City.
Carrie is survived by a sister, Lois McCaw of Columbus; Ohio, a nephew, David Rucker of Dodge City; three nieces, Karen Baker and husband Ted of Dodge City, Susan Rueb and husband Kenny of Spearville, and Barbara Waterhouse of Pueblo, Colorado; ten other nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Noreen Herbert.She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Elbert T. Clay; two brothers, Kenneth and Jess Rucker; and two sisters, Viola Schwantes and LaVera Swank.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Honoring her wishes she has bequeathed her body to the University of Kansas, School of Medicine. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 5, 2020