Catherine "Katie" Herman, 84, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas. She was born October 19, 1934 in Jefferson City, Missouri the daughter of Vincent & Esther (Prenger) Becker.
Katie grew up in Jefferson City, Missouri where she attended schools and graduated from St. Peter's High School. On October 27, 1962, she married Ronald Herman in Jefferson City. Shortly after their marriage they lived in Hastings, Nebraska and Garden City before moving to Dodge City in the late 1960's. Shortly after the death of her husband Ronald, Katie moved to back Garden City in 2008. She has lived in Garden City since. A homemaker, Katie also worked at Kline's Department Store, St. Mary of the Plains College, and Dodge City Community College. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church of Garden City, the Daughter's of Isabella, Altar Society, and served as a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She enjoyed gardening, helping people, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters Karen & husband Larry Kiley of Hugoton, Kansas and Kim & husband Brandon Fisher of Garden City, Kansas; a brother John Becker of Jefferson City, Missouri; a sister, Sister Mary Ester Becker of St. Louis, Missouri; and four grandchildren Ethan Fisher, Parker Fisher, Zachary Kiley, & Caitlin Kiley. Katie is preceded in death by her husband Ronald who died on June 2, 2005. She is also preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother Alberta Becker; and three brothers, Robert Becker, Brother Marvin Becker, & Bernard Becker.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Garden City with Rev. Warren Stecklein as Celebrant. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. also on Tuesday at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas. Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. The family suggests memorials given to Leave A Legacy in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 15, 2019