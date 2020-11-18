1/
Charles Allyn "Charley" Hoskinson
1962 - 2020
CIMARRON – Charles (Charley) Allyn Hoskinson, 58, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
He was born November 13, 1962 at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Charles D. and Mary Carolyn (Smith) Hoskinson. Charlie was a longtime Dodge City area resident and attended Cimarron High School.
Survivors include: his partner, Barbara Fleetwood, Dodge City, Kansas; his daughter, Dana O'Malley, Elmwood Park, Illinois, father, Charles D. Hoskinson, Cimarron, Kansas, a sister, Jacqueline Jambor, Lawrence, Kansas; nephew Isaac Jambor and niece Calista Jambor both of Lawrence, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Carolyn (Smith) Hoskinson.
Funeral Service will be Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow the service at Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City.
Visitation will be Friday November 20, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Charlie Hoskinson Memorial Fund to assist with funeral expenses to Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave, Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
