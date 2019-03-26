|
Charles Diaz Garcia, born April 15,1924, in Rocky Ford Colorado, son of Francis and Jane Garcia. Passed away peacefully at home October 17, 2019. Charles has five brother and four sisters. He married Agatha Stenzel August 11, 1947, and were together for 58 year until she passed away. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII from March 11,1941 to October 10, 1945, with some of the bravest men and women that have ever lived.
Survivors include two daughters, Valerie Hay and Jan Simmons, four granddaughters, Jennifer and Jessica Kephart, Jamie Simmons, and Tamra Baston, one grandson, Kevin Hay, and one great grandson, Branden Baston. He was preceded in death by wife Agatha Garcia and Steven Garcia.
Services will be held on Saturday March 30 at 11:30 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Dodge City, Kansas with a military graveside service to follow. The family will have a meet and greet from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church prior to the service. The family would like to give special thanks to the Visiting Nurses of Douglas County for the loving care and support they gave us in our time of need. Instead of flowers the family is asking that donations be given to the Visiting Nurses of Douglas County in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS, 66044. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 26, 2019