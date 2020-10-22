Dodge City – Charles G. Briseno, 70, died October 16, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on October 27, 1949 at Dodge City the son of Lupe and Bertha Briseno and Isabel (Torrez).
He married Lucy Ontiberos on October 15, 1969 in Dodge City, she survives. Mr. Briseno loved to go on walks, jogging and listening to music. He was a very avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. Mr. Briseno proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a youth baseball coach for many years. Mr. Briseno also worked as a head custodian for USD 443 for many years.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe as well as a Men's Bowling League in Dodge City.
He is survived by his wife Lucy of the home; one daughter Trina Marie Briseno of Wichita; two sons Charles John Briseno and wife Valerie of Lee's Summit, Missouri; Eldon Lynn Briseno and wife Kristi of Olathe, Kansas and six grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers Benny Briseno of Newton; Lupe Briseno and wife Karen of Andover; six sisters Hope Burkett and husband Richard of Newton; Andrea Briseno of Newton; Mona Torrez, Melinda Romesburg and husband Rex, April Sanchez and Dorothy Nichols.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Trina Marie and grandfather Jose Torrez.
Funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday October 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. The family request those attending the visitation, vigil or the Mass to please wear a mask. Burial will follow at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Ft. Dodge with full Military Honors.Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October, 22, 2020 from noon to 5 p.m. Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Memorials are suggested to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
