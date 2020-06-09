Dodge City - Charles Jones, 80, died June 2, 2020 at Kansas Soldiers Home at Ft. Dodge. He was born on February 16, 1940 at Idaho Falls, Idaho the son of Henry and Dorothy (Rose) Jones.
He moved to Athelston, Iowa with his father when he was 5 years old and Graduated from Bedford Community High School. He went into the Army and after his discharge he married Eva Thompson on July 17, 1961 in Bedford, IA, they later divorced. He worked construction and as a farm hand most of his life. He moved to Dodge City in 1984 and later married Norma Gee. He also had a live in companion Karen Pierce for many years later in his life.
He was a member of the Odd fellows Lodge, Rebecca Lodge and VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Jones, Dorothy Wuscher, infant son Harold Adam Jones, and son in law Roger Whitaker.
He is survived by his 4 children Floyd Jones and wife Marlene Fowler, KS;; Annette (Whitaker) Mercer and husband Gary, La Crosse, KS; Richard Jones and wife Sandra, Freeport, TX; and Charles F. Jones and wife Danyel, Highland Illinois; with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside service with full military rites by KSARNG Military Honors Program will be held at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Ft. Dodge on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Dennis McDowell presiding. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the Wreaths Across America in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 9, 2020.