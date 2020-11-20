MINNEOLA- Charles Ocie Bowling, 88, of Minneola, Kansas, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at Minnis Mortuary in Minneola, Kansas and burial will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Ashland, Kansas. A celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021.
Ocie was born February 6, 1932 on the Stephens Farm west of Sitka, Kansas to Olis A (Ben) and Iva Mae (Sawyer)Bowling. Ocie graduated from Ashland High School in 1951 and entered the Army where he served from April 26, 1951- January 20, 1956. He served in Korea and was recently proclaimed an Ambassador for Peace and given a medal by the Republic of Korea.
After his military career, he had a long career working as a mechanic for and eventually retired from the Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America. Throughout life Ocie had a love of cabinetry building and much of his work can be found in many area homes and the Minneola Christian church. He also is known for his leather tooling passion making miniature saddles. For many years after retirement Ocie was known to be found with his buddies drinking coffee or scratching lottery tickets at the corner store. He was also known for his entertaining, never ending stories and his quick wit.
Ocie is survived by his wife of 29 years, Verna; his 5 children from his previous wife, Kaye: Janet Schiffner, Shari(Keven)Day, Summer Roth, Tim(RJ)Bowling and Stan(Cindy)Bowling; his step-children, Danny(Terry)Wilcoxen, Alan(Angie) Wilcoxen and his grandchildren, Shawn(Minh) Schiffner, Kaycie(John) Bogner, Matt Day, Dalton Day, Joshua(Katie)Prather, Jeremy Prather, Trey, Crece and Elena Bowling, Reed and Kate Bowling, his 3 step-grandchildren Stephanie, Daniel and Megan Borne and 12 great grandchildren; his sisters Doll Yunker, Elaine Alexander, Ann(Chuck)Harrod and Karen Maris and sister-in-law Eloise Stroud.
Ocie was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Gordan and Mel, and recently by his sisters Betty "Sis" O'Blenness and Margie "Tiny" Rainbolt.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday November 21, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery in Ashland, Kansas. Military Honors by the Bucklin American Legion and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday November 20, 2020 at Minnis Mortuary, 123 Main St. Minneola, Kansas 67865.
The family suggests memorials to Minneola Hometown Market, Minneola Physical Therapy or Minneola High School woodworking class all in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th Ave Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Friends may leave condolences for the family at www.minnismortuary.net.