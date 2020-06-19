MINNEOLA - Charles "Claude" Shinogle, 93, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Minneola District Hospital.
He was born November 14, 1926 in the Bloom Township, the son of Charles Clyde and Adra Mable (Hoover) Shinogle. He was a lifetime area resident and served in the Merchant Marines from 1944 and 1946 and the United States Army from 1951 to 1952. He worked for Natural Gas Pipeline of America for 38 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of CrossWalk Christian Church and American Legion William M. Houser Post both in Minneola. He was a lifelong athlete of all sports including baseball, basketball, pool, golf, softball and bowling. He served as the bowling league secretary. He loved spending time with family and doing yard work.
On February 21, 1954 he married Betty "Jean" Wideman at Bloom, Kansas.
Survivors include: his wife of 66 years, Jean, Minneola; a son, Steven Shinogle and wife Tracy, Dodge City; 3 daughters, Shelby Shinogle Tasset, Overland Park, Kansas, Barb Shinogle Ham, Minneola and Cindy Nichols and husband David, Dodge City; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jack Shinogle, 4 sisters, Nadine McGee, Twila Elstrom, Katherine Parks and LaVonne Malcom and 2 granddaughters, Adra Jean and Dusty Rose (Shinogle) Sullivan.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Appleton Township Cemetery, Minneola with Brad Kefauver officiating and full military honors. Please bring a lawn chair with you to the service. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to Minneola Long Term Care in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
He was born November 14, 1926 in the Bloom Township, the son of Charles Clyde and Adra Mable (Hoover) Shinogle. He was a lifetime area resident and served in the Merchant Marines from 1944 and 1946 and the United States Army from 1951 to 1952. He worked for Natural Gas Pipeline of America for 38 years, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of CrossWalk Christian Church and American Legion William M. Houser Post both in Minneola. He was a lifelong athlete of all sports including baseball, basketball, pool, golf, softball and bowling. He served as the bowling league secretary. He loved spending time with family and doing yard work.
On February 21, 1954 he married Betty "Jean" Wideman at Bloom, Kansas.
Survivors include: his wife of 66 years, Jean, Minneola; a son, Steven Shinogle and wife Tracy, Dodge City; 3 daughters, Shelby Shinogle Tasset, Overland Park, Kansas, Barb Shinogle Ham, Minneola and Cindy Nichols and husband David, Dodge City; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jack Shinogle, 4 sisters, Nadine McGee, Twila Elstrom, Katherine Parks and LaVonne Malcom and 2 granddaughters, Adra Jean and Dusty Rose (Shinogle) Sullivan.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Appleton Township Cemetery, Minneola with Brad Kefauver officiating and full military honors. Please bring a lawn chair with you to the service. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to Minneola Long Term Care in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 19, 2020.