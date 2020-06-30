Charles "Chuck" Weston, 75, died Friday June 26, 2020 at his home in Garden City, Kansas. He was born in Dodge City, Kansas January 19, 1945 the son of Clyde Edward & Hazel Ruby (Trent) Weston.
Mr. Weston was born and raised in Dodge City, lived in Texas a brief time, before moving to Garden City approximately 30 years ago. He married Linda Deibert on May 14, 1994 in Garden City. She survives. They loved to dance, spend time with friends and care for their beloved rescue corgi, Koda. A jack-of-all-trades and master of many, he had worked as a welder and truck driver, distributing water and beauty supplies. He was a talented musician/singer and played with the bands, Western Express and Loose Change at the Moose Lodge and American Legion. He was in the Navy and served in the Vietnam War on the attack Aircraft Carrier USS Ticonderoga. He continued his involvement with military activities locally as a past Chaplain for the American Legion and current Vice Commander for the VFW. His wife can attest to his loyalty and love for country, friends and family.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children-Steve Koontz of Wichita, Teresa (Marc) Faulkner of Winfield,KS & Chad (Theresa) Weston of Garden City, KS; step-children-Celyn Hurtado & Sean (Chandrey) Villarreal both of Garden City, KS; Siblings- Nicki Melton of Denton, TX, Barbara McCleery of Phoenix, AZ & Joyce Baral of Pennsylvania; 16 Grandchildren; 9 Great Grandchildren & Beloved corgi-Koda.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Mother-In-Law Ruby Deibert and Brother-In-Law Charlie Drussel.
The Family will hold a Memorial Service with Military Rites at the VFW in Garden City at 10:00 am Wednesday July 1, 2020. There will not be any visitation. The family suggests memorials to the Charles Weston Memorial Fund in Care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N 7th Street, Garden City, KS 67846. 620-276-3219. Condolences may be posted at www.garnanfunerlhomes.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 30, 2020.