Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beckwith Mortuary, Inc. - Larned
916 Main
Larned, KS 67550
620-285-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Dale Smith


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Dale Smith Obituary
Jetmore - Chester Dale Smith, 88, passed away November 29, 2019 at Sunflower Meadows, Wichita, KS.
He was born August 17, 1931 in Dodge City, Kansas; the son of Mike and Hazel Crouse Smith. A longtime area resident; he was an electrician and an oil field worker.
He was a member of the Church of Christ in Larned.
On April 4, 1954 he married Fannie Wade in Larned. She passed away August 24, 2013.
Survivors include; a son, Glenn (Katie Fistler) Smith, Wichita; one sister, Pat Snyder of Dodge City; two grandchildren, Jacob (Michelle) Smith and Jackie Smith, both of Wichita; seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a sister, Lora Belle Hastings.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore, Kansas with Curt Rasmussen presiding. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to the in care of Beckwith Mortuary, P.O. Box 477, Larned, KS 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -