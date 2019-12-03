|
Jetmore - Chester Dale Smith, 88, passed away November 29, 2019 at Sunflower Meadows, Wichita, KS.
He was born August 17, 1931 in Dodge City, Kansas; the son of Mike and Hazel Crouse Smith. A longtime area resident; he was an electrician and an oil field worker.
He was a member of the Church of Christ in Larned.
On April 4, 1954 he married Fannie Wade in Larned. She passed away August 24, 2013.
Survivors include; a son, Glenn (Katie Fistler) Smith, Wichita; one sister, Pat Snyder of Dodge City; two grandchildren, Jacob (Michelle) Smith and Jackie Smith, both of Wichita; seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a sister, Lora Belle Hastings.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore, Kansas with Curt Rasmussen presiding. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to the in care of Beckwith Mortuary, P.O. Box 477, Larned, KS 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 3, 2019